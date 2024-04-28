Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 140,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,709. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

