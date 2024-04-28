Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 100.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,766,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 1,717,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

