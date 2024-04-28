Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises approximately 1.0% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 686,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

