Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BITS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 1,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 2.23.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

