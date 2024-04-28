GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

