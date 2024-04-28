Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 308 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

