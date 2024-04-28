Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 4,442 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after buying an additional 184,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

