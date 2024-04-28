Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WSO opened at $443.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $315.17 and a one year high of $451.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

