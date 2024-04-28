Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

