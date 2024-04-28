Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 541,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

ETN stock opened at $324.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average is $258.60. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

