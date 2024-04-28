Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF makes up about 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned 4.95% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $35.78.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

