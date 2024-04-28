Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $274.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average is $264.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total value of $4,064,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,827,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,435,977.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $4,064,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,827,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,435,977.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,793 shares of company stock worth $182,177,918. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

