Golden State Equity Partners Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

