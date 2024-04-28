Golden State Equity Partners Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

TFC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

