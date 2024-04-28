Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

