Golden State Equity Partners Has $488,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

