Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Apr 28th, 2024

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $92,725,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,678,000 after purchasing an additional 226,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 153,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $263.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

