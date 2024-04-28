Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,669 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after buying an additional 1,703,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

