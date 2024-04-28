Golden State Equity Partners Sells 69 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,016,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $393.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

