Golden State Equity Partners Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.