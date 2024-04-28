GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

