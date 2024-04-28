Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
GDLC stock opened at 20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.35. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 5.62 and a fifty-two week high of 27.49.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
