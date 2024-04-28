Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.