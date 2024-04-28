GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GXO Logistics worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,842,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 605,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,425. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

