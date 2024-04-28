Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 547,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,056. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

