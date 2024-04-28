Head-To-Head Contrast: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Emera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 3.44% 48.61% 4.93% Emera N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Emera shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $435.19 million 0.18 $14.98 million $0.95 11.45 Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 17.19

This table compares Via Renewables and Emera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Emera. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Via Renewables and Emera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00

Emera has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.75%. Given Emera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emera is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Emera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers. The company offers its services under the Electricity Maine, Electricity N.H., Major Energy, Provider Power Massachusetts, Spark Energy, and Verde Energy brand names. It operates in 104 utility service territories across 20 states and the District of Columbia; and has approximately 335,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company's electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

