Head-To-Head Review: Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion 1.04 -$3.40 million N/A N/A Vyant Bio $670,000.00 1.83 -$22.69 million N/A N/A

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 3 4 0 2.38 Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortrea and Vyant Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fortrea presently has a consensus price target of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Fortrea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Vyant Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio -3,474.81% -151.82% -97.14%

Summary

Fortrea beats Vyant Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

