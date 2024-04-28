Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 711 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

