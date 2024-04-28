Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 8,353 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,353 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

