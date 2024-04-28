Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Valero Energy by 842.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

