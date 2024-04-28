Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

