Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 132,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

