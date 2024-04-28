Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after buying an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,702,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $925.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $493.42 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.