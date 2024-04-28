Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Workday makes up approximately 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.04 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

