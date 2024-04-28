Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of HTIA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

