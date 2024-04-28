Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $563,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

