Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

