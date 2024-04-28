Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $310,758.08 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

