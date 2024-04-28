Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.