HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HRT

HireRight Stock Performance

HRT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.