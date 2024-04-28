Hogg Robinson Group (LON:HRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.49). Hogg Robinson Group shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 398,902 shares changing hands.
Hogg Robinson Group Price Performance
About Hogg Robinson Group
Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hogg Robinson Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.