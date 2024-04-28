holoride Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,273.17 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $26,273.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.57 or 0.05213329 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00054538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003466 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,850,323 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,850,323 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0106557 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $36,876.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

