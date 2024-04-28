Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Up 155.4% in April

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,021,100 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the March 31st total of 2,357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HPIFF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Huadian Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Huadian Power International Company Profile

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

