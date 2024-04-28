Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $407.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average of $342.87. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.