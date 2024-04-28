Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $95.91 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $95.91 million and approximately $424,378.19 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

