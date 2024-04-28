Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Up 123.1% in April

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hyzon Motors Stock Up 19.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYZNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
