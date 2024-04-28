Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Up 123.1% in April

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

