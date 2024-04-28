IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 644,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

