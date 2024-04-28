IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.