IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HAP stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.