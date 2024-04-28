IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,438,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS PBUS opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.